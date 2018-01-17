PLO: U.S. following Netanyahu's instructions

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Tuesday blamed Israel for the United States’ decision to cut its funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

"The U.S. Administration seems to be following (Prime Minister Binyamin) Netanyahu’s instructions to gradually dismantle the one agency that was established by the international community to protect the rights of the Palestinian refugees and provide them with essential services,” said PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi.