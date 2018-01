MK Sharren Haskel (Likud), chair of the Knesset Lobby for Reform with UNRWA, welcomed on Tuesday evening the U.S. decision to cut half its funding to the agency.

“I welcome the American decision to cut $60 million from its funding to UNRWA,” she said. "[Palestinian Authority chairman] Mahmoud Abbas revealed his true face to the world and said in his speech what we knew long ago, [that he is] the leader of a terrorist organization, an anti-Semite and a Holocaust denier."