  Shvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18

Man injured in accident on Highway 4

A 60-year-old man suffered moderate to serious injuries on Tuesday night when his vehicle overturned on Highway 4 near the Mesubim interchange.

He was evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer with a head injury.

