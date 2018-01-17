A 60-year-old man suffered moderate to serious injuries on Tuesday night when his vehicle overturned on Highway 4 near the Mesubim interchange.
He was evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer with a head injury.
News BriefsShvat 1, 5778 , 17/01/18
Man injured in accident on Highway 4
