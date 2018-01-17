MK Nahmias Verbin: Liberman knowingly launching a bi-national state

MK Ayelet Nahmias Verbin (Zionist Union) responded on Tuesday evening to reports that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is setting up a team tasked with normalizing outposts in Judea and Samaria.

"If there were moments when we wondered whether it was Mr. Evet or Dr. Liberman, now the entire hypocrisy has been revealed - we do not need the regulation law, we will simply launder illegal outposts," she said.

"If it's a real initiative, then Minister Liberman is knowingly launching the bi-national state and bringing Israel into an international mess that it is very doubtful if there is an Israeli start-up that will be able to take us out of it,” warned Nahmias-Verbin.