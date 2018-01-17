Name of teen killed in accident in south released

Liel Elmakayes, a 13-year-old resident of Mitzpeh Ramon, is the teen who killed in an accident on Highway 40 near the Nafha Prison on Tuesday.
The accident occurred when a car and a camel collided with one another.
