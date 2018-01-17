The Iranian spiritual leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, sharply attacked the Saudi government Tuesday.
"The Saudis help the US and Israel and this is a betrayal of the Islamic nation," Khaminei said.
Iranian leader denounces Saudi Arabia 'betraying Islam'
