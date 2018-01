Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon said that "UNRWA has time after time been revealed as a body which exploits the money of the international community to spread anti-Israel propaganda, as well as perpetuating refugees and encouraging hatred."

Danon added that UNRWA officials had been appointed to lead Hamas in the Gaza strip, UNRWA schools deny Israel's right to exist and terror tunnels were discovered under UNRWA buildings.

Danon concluded that "this absurdness must stop."

