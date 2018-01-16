MK Shai: UNRWA funding cuts could destabilize Gaza

MK Dr. Nahman Shai(Zionist Union), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, expressed reservations over the US decision to cut 65 million dollars in UNRWA funding.

Shai said that the decision could only have value as part of a plan to bring an Israeli-Palestinian agreement, but such a plan has not been presented and I doubt it exists.

He added that the cuts could cause a humanitarian crisis in Gaza which could destabilize the relatively stable security situation there as well as in Judea and Samaria.