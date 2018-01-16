MK Haskel welcomes UNRWA funding cuts

Mk Sharren Haskel(Likud), the director of the lobby for UNRWA reform, welcomed the US decision to cut 60 million dollars in UNRWA aid and said that "it is no surprise that there is a well-oiled incitement system against Israel in UNRWA educational institutions, which have become part of the Palestinian Authority."

Haskel added that UNRWA is missing its role as it does not use the funds it receives to find solutions for refugees but instead serves as a shield for terror by funneling money to terror as well as allowing Hamas training to take part inside its schools.