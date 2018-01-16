Left-wing MKs incensed at outpost normalization team

Mk Eitan Cabel(Zionist Union) attacked the establishment of a team to normalize outposts, as reported on Channel 2 Tuesday.

Cabel said that "Liberman and Bennett are leading us to a state with an Arab majority instead of focusing on developing consensus regions like Gush Etzion."

MK Yoel Hasson(Zionist Union) also attacked the initiative, stating that "if the government's intention is to assimilate millions of Palestinians into the state and change Israel into a bi-national state, I don't see why this should be done secretly and in a cowardly manner. The mask has risen from the face of the right wing government which aims to bury Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state."