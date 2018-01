Channel 2 news reports that for the past half a year a small team within the Defense Ministry has worked on a secret plan to normalize all the unauthorized outposts in Judea and Samaria, numbering some 70 outposts and including Havat Gilad.

The information was revealed by Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan in a Jewish Home closed faction meeting. Ben-Dahan categorized the different outposts into those which are "difficult" to normalize and those which would be easy to upgrade.