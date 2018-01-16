3 police officers charged with violence in Jerusalem

The Department for the Investigation of Police has filed an indictment with the Jerusalem Magistrates Court against three policemen who serve at the Shalem station in Jerusalem for a simple assault and other offenses. A policewoman serving as a dog trainer at the station will face a disciplinary hearing for her involvement in the incident.

The charges relate to allegations that a police dog was used to intimidate two teenage suspects who were being held at the station. Two other suspects were allegedly beaten as they were brought to the station. Both cases occurred about three months ago.