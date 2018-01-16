13:11 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Step-daughter of Otto Frank to keynote UN Holocaust observance Eva Schloss, Holocaust survivor and step-daughter of Otto Frank - Anne Frank's father - will be the keynote speaker at the official Ceremony marking the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which will take place on Monday 29 January at the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva.



Eva Schloss survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, where both her father and brother were killed. After the war, she returned to Amsterdam together with her mother, who married Otto Frank.