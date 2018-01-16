Ashdod recruits non-Jewish inspectors to enforce Shabbat laws

A notice of "jobs" for city inspectors "for the population that Saturday is not its day of rest," has been posted in the past few days on the city's website, according to the Ashdod Net site.

Over the past two weeks, the Ashdod municipality has increased the enforcement of municipal bylaws on businesses operating in the city on Saturday, at the request of the haredi-religious parties who have sought to tighten the Sabbath observance in the public sphere. In response, demonstrations have been held in front of the municipality building, mainly by residents of the Russian public. A source in the Ashdod municipality told Arutz 7 that the renewed enforcement attempt had nothing to do with the supermarket law just passed by the Knesset and that it was an intra-haredi struggle ahead of the next elections in about a year.