The bodies of two women in their fifties were found in an apartment in Ashkelon with signs of violence.
Magen David Adom medical teams summoned to the scene determined their death. The background of the incident is being checked.
|
12:52
Reported
News BriefsTevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18
Bodies of 2 women with signs of violence found in Ashkelon
The bodies of two women in their fifties were found in an apartment in Ashkelon with signs of violence.
Magen David Adom medical teams summoned to the scene determined their death. The background of the incident is being checked.
Last Briefs