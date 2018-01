11:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 'My son is dying of cancer, how can you draft him?' Read more The family of a haredi teen who died of cancer says the army harassed them until days after his death, demanding he show up at the draft office. ► ◄ Last Briefs