10:08 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Gur Hassidic movement bans emergency responders Gur is banning members from volunteering as paramedics or with the police department, and warns children of volunteers will be removed from school.