Machon Lev chairman of the board and rector suspected of tax crimes

The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court ordered the arrest and release on bail of Sanford Colb of Rechovot, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Machon Lev Jerusalem College of Technology and the institute's rector, Menachem Steiner of Jerusalem, on suspicion that Sanford paid Steiner hundreds of thousands of shekels for consulting services that were never used.

According to the suspicion, Colb is suspected of paying Steiner for waiving his term of office and declaring the provision of consulting services, enabling Sanford to demand payroll expenses as an expense in his reports.