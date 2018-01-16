09:10 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18 Knesset marks Home Front Protection Day As part of Home Front Protection Day, the Knesset will hold a ceremony today honoring community emergency response teams. The Interior and Environmental Protection Committee is holding a hearing on a multi-year plan for improving preparedness of local authorities. The Labor, Welfare and Health Committee is scheduled to discuss interministerial preparedness for populations with special needs in institutions and the community during times of emergency. The Science and Technology Committee will discuss a strategic study on establishing a knowledge and research center focusing on the preparations for emergencies and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is scheduled to look at protecting private and public spaces, while the Economic Affairs Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on factories that are vital in times of emergency. ► ◄ Last Briefs