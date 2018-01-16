09:00
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18

Arrest in case of body found near Sharon Park

A Ramat Gan man about the age of 30 has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found last month at the Hiriya recycling site near the Ariel Sharon Park, east of Tel Aviv.

The suspect's remand has been extended.

