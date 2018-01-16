A fire broke out Monday evening in the commercial center of the city of Beitar Ilit in the Gush Etzion bloc of Judean Jewish communities.
There were no casualties but the shops were damaged. Three firefighting teams were needed to put out the fire.
News BriefsTevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18
Stores damaged in Beitar Illit shopping-center fire
