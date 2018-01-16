Training of daycare workers for allergic children

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced Tuesday that it will begin a series of training sessions in cooperation with the Magen David Adom emergency service this month for the staffs of daycare centers to deal with children who have allergies.

As part of the training, the staffs will learn how to identify life-threatening allergy conditions, as well as safety rules regarding allergies in the home and dietary adjustments. They will also learn how to act during an acute allergy outbreak, including the use of an epipen (epinephrine) syringe if necessary, and running an application for real-time guidance and ordering medical assistance. The training will initially be set up in some 350 daycare centers and nurseries with children who have life-threatening allergies. After that, the rest of the 1,750 supervised homes and families will receive training. The cost of the three-year plan is about 600,000 shekels.