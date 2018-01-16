Iraq’s central government said on Monday that “an atmosphere of trust” marked talks with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
The talks are aimed at resolving a conflict that triggered armed clashes in October.
News BriefsTevet 29, 5778 , 16/01/18
Iraq hails positive atmosphere at talks with Kurds
