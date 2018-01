23:05 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 PLO calls on PA to renounce recognition of Israel Read more The terror group's central council calls on the Palestinian Authority to renounce its 1993 recognition of Israel, following United States President Donald Trump's Jerusalem declaration. ► ◄ Last Briefs