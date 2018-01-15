22:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Snow on central peaks Friday? It will be partly cloudy overnight with a chance of drizzle in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of drizzle in the north and center. On Wednesday, that drizzle will turn to isolated showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, weakening at noon. Temperatures will drop slightly. Thursday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the north. Winds will get stronger and there's a chance of haze. It will become stormy overnight from the north to the Negev, continuing into Friday before wakening around noon. There's a chance of snow in the northern mountains and the tops of the central mountains. There's a risk of flash flooding in south and the east. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem, Golan Heights: 14Celsius/57Fahrenheit:

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 19C/66F; Haifa: 17/62;

Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva': 18/64, Dead Sea, Eilat: 22/71 ► ◄ Last Briefs