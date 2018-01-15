PM: If we seize the future together, we'll go a lot faster

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have launched a $40 million Israeli-Indian development fund and called on companies to submit their applications. The fund will leverage both countries' opportunities for joint projects the products of which will be marketed both locally and globally.

Speaking earlier at a forum of managing directors of major Israeli and Indian companies, Netanyahu said, "The future is now. We are seizing the future. If we seize it together, we'll go a lot faster and there's a natural affinity and sympathy and enthusiasm, creativity and ingenuity on this side of the table and this side of the table."