21:53 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Danon: Abbas' racist speech reminiscent of 20th century's worst regimes Read more Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations rips the Palestinian Authority chief for denying the Jewish connection to Zionism and the State of Israel, and demands that the UN condemn Abbas. ► ◄ Last Briefs