Extension of authority for body searches passes 1st reading

The Knesset plenum has approved the first reading of a bill extending a temporary order which grants the police, among other things, the power to search a person's body for the purpose of locating a weapon in a place declared by a police district commander as a place where hostile terrorist activity may take place.

The police will be able to carry out the search even if there is no prior suspicion of the person carrying or using the weapon. Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told the plenum "It turns out that the police used the district commander's ability to declare an area to be like this, which allows the authority, three or four times. In most cases it was to protect the participants in the pride parade."