|
12:43
Reported
Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18
Rivlin on Abbas speech: Terrible, this blocks us
President Rivlin told an AIPAC delegation that Abbas' words denying Jewish connection to the land of Israel were "exactly the things for which Jews were blamed years ago in the name of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial."
