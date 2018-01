12:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 4 Qalqilya residents arrested for stone throwing Security forces arrested last night four residents of Qalqiliya involved in riots and stone throwing at security forces in recent incidents in Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs