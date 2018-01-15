Erdan: No better message to murderers

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan paid a condolence visit to the Shevach family in Havat Gilad.

Erdan said he was sorry that what to do to strengthen Havat Gilad was only remembered when terrible things happen.

He said that Havat Gilad would be normalized and turned into "a community in the Land of Israel. Following the murder, many more good people will come to live and strengthen our hold on the Land. There is no better message to the murderers, to the PA, who I see as a participant in the murder because it pays terrorists and their families."