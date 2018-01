As part of the activity of customs inspectors in Ashdod in inspecting a container intended for Gaza, military equipment was found on a large scale, including thousands of military vests to carry weapons.

In addition, thousands of pairs of special military boots and thousands of camouflage thermal coats were found for long-term operational conditions. The importer of the shipment, which came from China, is a Gazan and was supposed to receive it through the Kerem Shalom crossing.