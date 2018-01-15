10:27
  Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18

Flatbush tragedy: Memorial in Holon to mark 30 days

Members of the family, friends and acquaintances of the Azan family from Flatbush will hold a memorial service and a rally at the Magen David Synagogue in Holon to mark the 30 days since the tragedy.

