10:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 Herzliya approves Shabbat desecration After Givatayim, Rishon Letzion, and Arad, Herzliya now joins the local municipalities which have enacted bylaws enabling businesses to be open on Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs