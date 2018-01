US Ambassador David Friedman sent a letter to Yael Shevach and her children, expressing condolences over the murder of her husband in last week's terror attack near Havat Gilad.

"I offer our nation's heartfelt condolences upon the tragic murder of your husband and father, Rabbi Raziel Shevach."

"Wishing you no further sorrow and may Rabbi Shevach's memory be a blessing to your entire family."