Tevet 28, 5778 , 15/01/18 PM: 'Naturally I'm disappointed' by India's UN vote During India visit, Netanyahu says he's disappointed by India's vote against J'lem recognition, though he remains optimistic. 'This visit is a testament to the fact that our relationship is moving forward.'