23:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 UK Labour chief 'concerned' by Israel's anti-BDS list Read more Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn blasts United States President Donald Trump over "failure to back UN, UNESCO". Corbyn expresses "concern" after Israel bans Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions organizations.