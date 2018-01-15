Imports to lower olive-oil prices ahead of Passover

Several months ago, the finance minister announced a series of easing of customs duties on food products in order to bring prices down for the upcoming Passover holiday, including a quota of 1,700 tons of olive oil. However, according to Member of Knesset Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) after the announcement, a decision was made under the pressure of business parties not to allow imports to be reduced until after the Passover holiday and essentially undoing the decision, which led to an increase in prices of olive oil in the wholesale trade intended for marketing for Passover.

In a meeting last weekend with Economy Minister Eli Cohen, MK Maklev explained the urgent need to complete the import, since this is essential in view of the short period of time until Passover in order to be able to import the oil until the holiday. Cohen responded immediately and instructed his ministry to allocate 700 tons of olive oil, exempt from customs duty, for cheaper import before Passover.