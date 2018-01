22:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Herzliya OKs opening of supermarkets on Shabbat The Herzliya City Council approved, Sunday, a municipal bylaw allowing the opening of markets on the Jewish Sabbath. The mayor said last week that the city would take the action to challenge a law passed by the Knesset to give the interior minister the last word on Shabbat openings, but Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he would not use the new law to fight such local decisions. ► ◄ Last Briefs