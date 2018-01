22:40 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Micha Ram will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Kfar Saba Former naval commander Micha Ram, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 76, will be laid to rest on Tuesday at 10:30 in a full military ceremony at the Kfar Saba military cemetery.



The Israel Defense Forces Spokesman said, "The IDF salutes the late general Michael Ram for his work, his legacy and his longstanding contribution to Israel's security."