22:36 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 'Fighting with the Reform Movement won't help anything' Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern spresents his own solution to the Western Wall dispute to preserve the sanctity of the site while giving Reform Jews a place to pray.