Yisrael Katz waives pay hike for government ministers

Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz asked Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni this evening, ahead of tomorrow's meeting in the Finance Committee on the salaries of the ministers, to determine that Katz be allowed to make an exception and waive the salary increase expected for government ministers, similar to what is now possible for Knesset members.

The Likud Knesset member said, "At this time, when weak publics like the disabled and others are struggling for minimum living conditions with dignity, I prefer that this money be transferred to these important causes."