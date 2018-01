Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday that he would not approve the unification of four municipalities in Samaria - Elkana, Etz Efraim, Oranit and Shaarei Tikva, despite the Interior Ministry's recommendation.

Liberman said, "There is no unification. There will not be a unification, certainly not in 2018," repeating, "There is no unification of authorities in 2018."