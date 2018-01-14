21:50
News Briefs

  Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18

El Al Flight 008 due to resume from Canadian base in an hour

A plane sent from New York to take passengers from an El Al flight with a malfunction is expected to depart from Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador at approximately 4 PM Eastern Standard Time.

