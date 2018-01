Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) has responded to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's harsh and unusual speech by saying, "Abu Mazen has the anti-Semitic demon. It's a pity. He should store it away."

Doctor Shai continued, "Israel is here to stay forever. He too understands now that time is working against him and against the agreement. He should prefer negotiations and a political settlement over violence and bloodshed."