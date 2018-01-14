Liberman: No attack tunnels by the end of 2018

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman gave credit on Sunday evening to Israel Defense Forces soldiers and the Jewish mind for the destruction of a terror tunnel in Gaza.

Referring to the Iron Dome anti-missile system during an interview by News 2, he said they "invented a magic dome for the tunnels. What's important is that by the end of 2018 we will liquidate all Hamas tunnels." He added, "We'll manage to eliminate [them]. This is the mission. This is the goal. I suppose, even before that, but I believe that by the end of 2018, not a single offensive tunnel will remain for Hamas from the Gaza Strip."