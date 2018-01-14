Police arrested 14 illegal Palestinian residents living in a caravan in Herzliya. One of them was caught wearing a police shirt.
The suspects were taken to a checkpoint where they were released.
|
13:06
Reported
News BriefsTevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18
Police nab 14 illegal residents in Herzliya caravan
