Uri Ariel: We're committed to strengthening Havat Gilad

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel paid a condolence visit to the widow of terror victim Raziel Shevach HyD(May G-d avenge his blood) and told her that "the state of Israel embraces you and the children and family in your unfathomable loss." He added that "its time Havat Gilad was normalized and those living there are granted the rights of all citizens in Israel, just as they serve in the IDF and fulfill all of their obligations."

Ariel pledged to act with the government to build "in the coming days" and do other things to strengthen the community.