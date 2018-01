12:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 District commander:'Terror tunnel harms Gaza residents' Southern region commander General Eyal Zamir visited Sunday the site of the terror tunnel revealed at Kerem Shalom. Zamir expressed his admiration of the Gaza division and the southern brigade for their "precise action to foil the tunnel' and added that the tunnel under the checkpoint harmed first and foremost the residents of Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs