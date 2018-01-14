Ahinoam Nini visited Samaria hours before terror attack

Israeli singer Ahinoam Nini visited Samaria and met with residents just hours before the fatal terror attack Tuesday near Havat Gilad. Nini had asked to visit the region and wrote a post on her Facebook in the wake of the visit and the attack.

Nini did not hide her differences with residents but said that she met wonderful people and praised the open discussion she had with them over the future of the state of Israel.

Nini said she was left with "big questions" after the attack as on the one hand the people of Israel's connection to Israel is indelible but on the other hand she cited Yishmael who shared with Yitzhak a joint heritage as well as others who agreed to territorial compromise.